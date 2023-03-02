A.J. Brown Warns JuJu Smith-Schuster, 'Don't Let That Ring Get You Beat TF Up'

... 'Don't Let That Ring Get You Beat TF Up'

The social media war between A.J. Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster ain't over yet -- the two NFL stars just revisited their heated post-Super Bowl beef ... with the Philadelphia Eagles receiver unloading on the Kansas City Chiefs champ for mocking his team on social media again.

It's been more than two weeks since JuJu dropped his first troll jab on the NFC champs ... when Brown got pissed over a Valentine's Day shot at his teammate, cornerback James Bradberry.

But JuJu wasn't done dancing on the Eagles' grave ... 'cause he participated in a skit shading Brown and other Philly players this week -- and his own mom even acted in the vid.

Once Brown got wind of the clip, he made his reaction crystal clear ... and he's sending some serious warning shots toward JuJu.

"You really need somebody else to play with," Brown tweeted at JuJu. "Don't let that ring get you beat tf up. Because I'm with all the dumb shii. I'm not gone speak on it no more.."

Turns out Brown ended up speaking on it again 15 minutes later ... reposting a DM he sent to JuJu's inbox.

"I don't play them kids games, if you wanna see me , I'm with it," he said. "You better go to Cabo and enjoy your ring and stop f***ing with me. Leave me off all your TikTok shii p****."