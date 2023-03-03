Pooh Shiesty Ordered to Pay $156K In Restitution To Shootout Victims

Pooh Shiesty has been ordered to cough up a bunch of dough ... and it'll be going to the victims of the shootout he was involved with back in 2020.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the rapper now has to pay $156,585 in restitution as part of his sentence. The docs say that some of that cash must be forked over from money he earns while working in prison.

As we reported, Pooh was busted in 2020 for a shootout involving himself and other men at a Miami-area parking lot, leaving 2 injured.

Play video content 10/9/20 WSVN

Surveillance video from the scene showed the whole thing unfold -- Pooh appeared to have an assault rifle while sitting in a McLaren, directly in the middle of all the action.