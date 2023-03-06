Ari Emanuel's Security Guard Shoots Himself in Leg Near Businessman's House

Ari Emanuel will likely be on the hunt for some new security, at least temporarily, as a member of his security team shot himself in the leg while patrolling Ari's home.

Law enforcement sources tell us they got a call to Emanuel's Beverly Hills pad around 11 PM Sunday night for the shooting. We're told the security guard was either getting dressed in his vehicle for a shift, or adjusting his weapon holster when the gun went off ... striking him somewhere in the leg.

We're told the shooting itself did not happen on Ari's property.

Our sources say the security guard was transported to the hospital, though we don't know his condition. Cops believe the whole thing was totally accidental.

Worth hundreds of millions of dollars, Emanuel is the CEO of Endeavor, the entertainment and media agency that owns UFC.

Emanuel is one of the biggest names in entertainment business, earning him several tributes through the industry -- including Jeremy Piven's character, Ari Gold, on "Entourage."