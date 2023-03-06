DJ Envy Slams Angela Yee's 'Breakfast Club' Claims, Blames Tamron Hall

Angela Yee didn't paint "The Breakfast Club" as a great place for women to work while chatting with Tamron Hall ... but DJ Envy's rejecting her view, and, perhaps, reopening old wounds from December's abrupt breakup.

Envy denied Yee's claims she was the only woman on the staff during most of her time at 'BC,' noting they've had a female producer for years and even she replaced a different woman.

Yee was on "The Tamron Hall Show" last week and talked about her old show as a sorta "boys club" -- but on Monday, her former cohosts said the allegation diminishes the women who propelled the show behind-the-scenes.

Envy says he spoke to Yee directly on Sunday, and claims she owned up to misspeaking during the interview ... claiming she was referring to a lack of female cohosts, despite her saying the complete opposite during her confessional.

Charlamagne Tha God didn't have much to add to Yee or Envy's side, but thinks Tamron and her producers are out to fill the sensational void left due to the departure of Wendy Williams on daytime TV.