Ken Jeong Freaks Out During Damar Hamlin's 'Masked Singer' Appearance

Damar Hamlin's appearance on "The Masked Singer" was a powerful moment for those in attendance ... with judge Ken Jeong freaking out at the sight of the Bills safety!!

TMZ Sports broke the story -- Damar and his little brother, Damir, were guests at "The Masked Singer" last month ... the NFLer's first public outing after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football on Jan. 2.

The full clip of Hamlin's cameo during the show's "Sesame Street Night" episode has now been released via People ... showing Damir -- a big fan of Big Bird and Co. -- talking with Elmo before introducing Damar, who walked onstage and waved to the crowd.

The video shows just how incredible the segment was for everyone involved -- especially Jeong, who could not contain his excitement.

"I'm just so glad you're here, but more importantly, I'm just so glad you're healthy," Jeong said in the video. "The whole world loves you."

Damar explained to host Nick Cannon why he decided to attend the taping ... saying, "Mainly because my brother. That's my world. I put family first and he loves Sesame Street more than most things. So we had to make it tonight."