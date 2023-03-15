Young M.A. Reacts After Fan Concern Over Her Health: 'We Blessed'

To All Fans Worried About My Health ...

Young M.A has some of her fans in a frenzy over a video she and her barber shared, but the "OOOUUU" rapper is reassuring anyone worried about her health ... she's blessed and highly favored.

On Tuesday, both M.A. and FatsDaBarber lashed out at social media gossipers, in an attempt to extinguish heavy online speculation about the vid ... which shows M.A. mumbling incoherently in the barber chair. Several fans also noted her eye color seems very yellow.

Her barber called for a stop to all the chatter, while M.A. consoled him against the internet backlash -- some folks were angry he'd posted the video.

M.A. added it was actually 4 months since her last hair appointment, not just one, as her barber had posted.

As for what's fueling the concern ... back in June 2021, Young M.A. announced she was going to rehab, but quickly walked back that comment. She's also been absent on the music front since her May 2021 album "Off The Yak" -- a clear nod to guzzling cognac.