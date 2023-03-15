Young M.A Reveals Recent Hospitalization After Concerning Appearance in Video

Play video content

Young M.A is addressing the viral video that sparked concerns over the condition of her health, telling TMZ Hip Hop she's bouncing back after a string of medical scares.

M.A tells us, "As many of my supporters know I’ve been dealing with various personal health issues the last few years. I recently was hospitalized and was successfully treated for several conditions. I’m doing better now, will take some time but I’m on the road to recovery and look forward to the future!!!"

She continues, "Rest assured I’m in good spirits and everything will be explained in the MUSIC ... plus a documentary. Love y’all MAB! Don’t worry I’m good!"

Young M.A, however, wouldn't disclose specifics on exactly what she's been battling.

ICYMI, a video of the rapper at a barbershop blew up online where M.A appeared to be slurring her speech and her eyes looked yellow in color. Regardless, she says better things are on the way.