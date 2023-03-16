DJ Khaled Makes Runway Debut with Naomi Campbell For Hugo Boss

Play video content

DJ Khaled can now add "model" to his always-growing résumé ... after making his runway debut at Hugo Boss’ fashion show last night in Miami.

Khaled bravely risked becoming a trending topic as he floated across a wet and slippery catwalk ... but never lost his footing, even while he escorted supermodel icon Naomi Campbell to the finish line.

After the show, Khaled celebrated with his team like they just won a championship, but he was likely most happy not to fall on his face.

The "We The Best" mogul shared the runway with other high-profile figures ... Pamela Anderson, Amber Valletta, Candice Swanepoel and celebrity stylist Law Roach ... who made his first public appearance after announcing his retirement due to "political corruption" within the fashion industry.

Vogue magazine praised everyone for braving the event's high winds but Khaled has officially been bit by the model bug.

