Furman Star Stunned By Virginia's End-Of-Game Blunder, 'He Just Freakin' Threw It!'

Not even Furman players themselves could believe Virginia lost the way it did to kick off March Madness on Thursday ... with Paladins star forward Jalen Slawson yelling after the improbable win, "He just freakin' threw it!"

If you missed it ... UVA, a four-seed, lost to 13-seed Furman on a last-second three-point shot -- after one of the most embarrassing turnovers you'll see in an NCAA tournament game.

Up by two over Furman with 9.8 seconds left -- Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark got trapped in a full-court press, but instead of finding a way out of it, he just heaved the ball toward mid-court -- where it was predictably intercepted.

One immediate pass and one three-point shot later, UVA was down by one ... and they went on to lose a few seconds later by that margin.

ARE YOU SERIOUS?! 😨



FURMAN WITH THE STEAL AND 3 TO TAKE THE LEAD WITH 2.2 SECONDS REMAINING #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/fSCNKUzboq — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2023 @MarchMadnessMBB

Slawson wasn't the only guy floored by how it all went down -- even Patrick Mahomes was left in complete shock.

"Virginia what are we doing?!?!?" the Kansas City Chiefs star tweeted after the game.

Believe it or not, there are some folks who actually weren't that stunned by the upset ... according to the NCAA, 10.67% of brackets that were filled out this month picked Furman to get the dub.