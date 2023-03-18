CBS L.A. Meteorologist Faints During Broadcast, Previous Heart Condition

Play video content KCAL

A Los Angeles-based meteorologist fainted during a live TV broadcast this weekend -- and there's still no word on her condition after the terrifying moment was caught on camera.

Alissa Carlson Schwartz was helping CBS L.A.'s KCAL team kick off the newscast early Saturday morning, leading the 7:00 AM hour with a weather report about incoming rain for L.A. this next week. However, before she could even get into her report, she lost consciousness.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The video is absolutely horrifying ... you see Carlson's eyes roll to the back of her head, and she begins to lean forward on the desk she was at. Eventually, she completely collapses.

As the two anchors noted at the beginning of the segment, Carlson was on set with them -- but it appears she might've been at a different location ... because they didn't seem to notice she'd passed out until a few moments later. They panicked and cut to commercial.

We are on @kcalnews right now on Channel 9 and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles! Join us! ☕️☀️📺 pic.twitter.com/aGJPQSwic6 — Rachel Kim (@CBSLARachel) February 4, 2023 @CBSLARachel

It's been a while now and there's still no official update on how Carlson is doing. KCAL never came back to a live news report after this -- the station opted to air pre-recorded/promotional programming for several hours. At the moment, they're covering the NCAA.

Here's the thing ... Carlson had previously experienced a similar episode years ago -- throwing up on set during a weather report when she was at a different station -- and as a result ... she was diagnosed with a leaky heart valve. That was back in 2014.

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Video.