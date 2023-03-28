USMNT's Matt Turner Does Postgame Gender Reveal W/ Teammates, It's A Girl!

Play video content

Forget doing gender reveals at parties, USMNT star Matt Turner did his at work ... booting a ball after a big soccer match Monday -- unveiling he and his partner are having a girl!!!

The awesome reveal went down right after the U.S. beat El Salvador, 1-0, in the CONCACAF Nations League tournament at Exploria Stadium in Florida.

Turner's squad huddled near the goalkeeper, and after an announcer gave him a countdown, the 28-year-old kicked a small soccer ball to reveal a cloud of pink smoke -- signaling he and his wife, Ashley, are going to be girl parents.

The team, crowd, and Turner all went crazy ... splashing water everywhere while hugging the Arsenal star.

Afterward, Turner told GOAL he's super excited about his baby girl's arrival ... but also nervous.

"It's a good feeling to know that we're gonna have a little baby girl and I think I'm in big, big trouble in the future," Turner said. "She's gonna have me wrapped around her finger!"

This will be Turner's second child with Ashley, an ex-NFL cheerleader ... they just had their son, Easton, last June.