NFL WR Chris Conley Gets Matching Rivian EV W/ Wife, 'His & Hers'

NFL wideout Chris Conley loved his Rivian EV pickup so much his wife copped one for herself, and now the couple has "his and hers" models!

Brianna showed off the whip Wednesday -- she was super psyched -- parking it right alongside her hubby Chris' pickup-style model, and they look dope!

"His and hers Rivians," Brianna wrote in the caption.

The Rivian R1S is one of the hottest cars of the moment and comes equipped with some cool features. Despite being electric, they can drive through more than 3 feet of water (according to the company) and have a range of up to 390 miles.

The Rivians have some serious pep, too, going 0 to 60 MPH in just 3 seconds! Insane for any car, and especially an SUV.

"All my fears of not liking it as much as the Range were wrong and Chris was right, again," Brianna said. "🤪🙌 They're great."

The SUV starts around $79K and can go upwards of $90K a piece, but Conley can afford it. He made just over $13 million in 8 NFL seasons.

The wideout, currently a free agent, played for the Chiefs, Jaguars, Texans, and most recently the Titans, totaling 2,853 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.