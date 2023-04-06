Jorge Masvidal Says He'd 'Beat The F***ing Piss' Out Of Conor McGregor

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jorge Masvidal vs. Conor McGregor is arguably the biggest fight you could make in MMA, and one Gamebred wants, but unfortunately thinks he won't get, telling us "that dude ain't trying to get in there with me!"

38-year-old Street Jesus recently joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weekdays on FS1) ... where he was asked about a potential super fight with 34-year-old McGregor.

"From that perspective of us breaking records, I think 100%. I've sold myself 1.3 million pay-per-views and Conor, I mean, the story goes without saying, you know, just 1.3 million in one night against me and Usman, the first one. It's definitely just a promoter's dream. It's a dream fight for a promoter but the UFC can't get him to sign the dotted line."

Why not? You'd think Conor would relish a fight with Masvidal ... as he isn't going to drag you to the ground. He'll stand up and kickbox without the fear of being taken down.

"I think in many ways I'm really, really bad for Conor's style, brass, and brand because I'm not gonna take him down and see what he smells like. I'm gonna beat the f***ing piss out of him. I'm gonna make him quit, stand up, I'm gonna take his shots, laugh at him and then give 'em right back and break him," Jorge said.

The UFC superstar continued ... "I know that he knows that, he said it, Dana has said it, I'm a bigger, stronger, meaner guy so I can't put a gun to his head to sign. That dude ain't tryna get in there with me, man. We've had some similar opponents where I dismantle them and he's taken them to decision, especially at 170."

Of course, before Masvidal-McGregor or Masvidal vs. anyone else, Jorge first has to contend with fellow UFC star Gilbert Burns, one of the top-ranked fighters in the world. The men will battle in the co-main event on Saturday night in Miami.