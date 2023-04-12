Celebs Pour Into Crypto.Com Arena To Watch LeBron, Lakers' Thrilling Win
4/12/2023 6:32 AM PT
Tons of celebrities made sure they were in attendance for the Lakers' play-in game Tuesday night ... and they no doubt were glad they came -- 'cause L.A. won in an instant classic!!
Tennis legend John McEnroe had courtside seats for the playoff-clinching game with the Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena -- as did Michael B. Jordan, Jimmy Iovine and Corey Gamble.
All were treated to a helluva contest ... as L.A. and Minnesota went back and forth for about three hours -- before LeBron James' squad came out on top in overtime, 108-102.
It took a herculean effort from the Lakers superstar to get his team the victory -- the 38-year-old led all scorers with 30 points ... and was a huge reason L.A. came back from down 15 to secure its spot in the playoffs.
The win was massive for Bron's team ... if they had lost -- they would have had to play the winner of Wednesday's Oklahoma City vs. New Orleans matchup in what would have been a do-or-die game for the last spot in the playoffs.
Now, however, they're safely in ... and will play a series against the Memphis Grizzlies to try to continue their advance in the postseason.
Other celebs in attendance for the big L.A. win included Al Michaels -- who looked super chipper outside the arena before the game began.
Film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg, singer Rosalia and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco were all there as well.
First playoff game against Memphis for L.A. at Crypto will be the third matchup of the series sometime next week ... see y'all then again?