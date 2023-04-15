Celeb Jeweler Pleads W/ Antonio Brown To Give Back Diamonds After Filing Lawsuit

Play video content TMZSports.com

The celebrity jeweler who's suing Antonio Brown over $1 million worth of diamonds that he says the NFL star took from him tells TMZ Sports everything would be forgiven if AB would just send the stuff back.

Shuki International opened up to us on Thursday out in Los Angeles about the lawsuit he filed against the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver this week ... and he explained he has absolutely no bad blood with the 34-year-old at all.

In fact, he told us he still loves the guy, considers him a great friend ... and plans on hitting a rap stage with him soon.

But, Shuki says AB has really put him in a bind over some of the diamonds he lent him back in 2022 ... and now, he wants Brown to either pay him for them or return 'em.

"This is just a wakeup call," Shuki said of the lawsuit against Brown. "Call me. Bring back the baby."

According to Shuki's lawsuit, the jeweler gave several items to Brown last year -- including two diamond fingers that he said were worth $500K apiece.

Shuki told us on Thursday that when he handed them over to Brown ... he expected the former football player to wear them for a little bit before giving them back so Shuki could ultimately sell them.

The jeweler, though, said when he recently tried to get Brown to return them ... the dude straight-up ghosted him.

Now, Shuki -- who's designed pieces for many high-profile clients, including Floyd Mayweather -- is pleading with Brown to get in contact with him so they can resolve everything.

"He's just got to rotate the jewelry," Shuki said. "You cannot just hold it, you know what I mean? It's mine. I gotta look good."