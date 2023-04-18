Aliyah Boston Says NIL Deals Could Lead To WNBA Increasing Salaries

Play video content TMZSports.com

Aliyah Boston -- the top pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft -- believes NIL deals for college hoops stars like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark could change the league ... and by that, she means bigger paychecks for the players!!!

TMZ Sports spoke with the former South Carolina forward/center recently in New York City ... just as the "NIL deals vs. WNBA salaries" conversation started to trend over Reese's reported income from brand deals

According to On3, the LSU star's projected earnings grew to $876k after her Final Four performance ... which is more than any WNBA player's 2023 salary, including Diana Taurasi, who'll make $234,936 this year.

This revelation was met with a lot of criticism, considering pros like Taurasi and A'ja Wilson make less than college student-athletes. But, Boston -- who will play for the Indiana Fever this upcoming season -- believes it could actually force the league to increase their salaries.

"Everything that's happening is to grow the game," the 21-year-old said. "I just think no matter how it goes, I just think it's all just to grow the game."

The 2022 Naismith Women's College Player of the Year also believes it's a personal decision whether a college athlete wants to stay in school or not ... saying they must do "what's best for them."