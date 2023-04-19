Drake Posts Shirtless Thirst Trap, Some Fans Think He's Had Work Done

Drake's latest thirst trap in the wee hours of the night is a hot shot, no doubt -- but it also has many fans questioning the authenticity of his abs, instead of just salivating over them like he probably intended.

Late Tuesday, Drizzy was obviously feeling the mood when he posted a photo to IG wearing nothing but a towel around his waist ... captioning the pic "5 min cold plunge for the soul."

It probably took about 5 minutes for fans to give their opinion on Drake's bod -- and many wondered if he had indeed gotten work done ... as they didn't spot the same muscle definition in his arms.