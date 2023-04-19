Cavinder Twins Strike Deal With Jake Paul's Betr, Become Equity Partners

The Cavinder Twins are making big moves to kickstart their post-basketball careers -- the social media superstars are becoming business partners with Jake Paul and his Betr company!

The gambling and media platform announced the move on Wednesday ... saying Haley and Hanna -- who have millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok -- are its newest equity partners, content creators and creative directors. The partnership also means their podcast, "Twin Talk," will stream exclusively with Betr Media.

As part of the deal, the recently retired Miami Hurricanes stars will be at the forefront of content for the female audience ... and will appear on camera all over the platform.

The Internet sensations spoke about the decision to work with Jake and Betr co-founder Joey Levy ... saying, "Betr gives us the ability to accelerate the growth of The Cavinder Twins brand in a focused and truly authentic manner."

"We love sports, thrive on competition, and enjoy creating and bringing ideas to life. Betr truly makes The Cavinder Twins and our brand that much better and bigger."

Levy added -- "We are thrilled to partner with the Cavinder Twins, who have already accomplished so much and are just scratching the surface of their potential."

"Betr Media's objective is to attract, enhance, and amplify the next wave of generational content creators, and this partnership is a testament to that approach. Our talent flywheel is continuing to get stronger, and we are just getting started."