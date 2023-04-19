Neymar And Influencer Girlfriend Announce Pregnancy, First Child Together

Big news for Neymar -- the soccer superstar and his girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, just announced they're expecting their first child together!!

The 31-year-old Brazilian athlete and marketing manager/social media influencer, 28, shared the news on Tuesday ... showing off her baby bump in several Instagram pics.

"We dream about your life, plan your arrival and knowing that you are here to complete our love, makes our days much happier 🙏🏼," the couple said in the caption.

"You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles and aunties who already love you very much!"

Neymar and Bruna have been dating for a few years now ... and judging by the birthday tribute the stunning lady gave the PSG striker back in February, they are madly in love.

This will be Neymar's second child -- he shares a son, Davi Lucca, with influencer Carolina Dantas.

"Come soon child, we are waiting for you!" Neymar and Bruna added.