Tua Tagovailoa Says He Contemplated Retirement After Multiple Concussions

Tua Tagovalioa just revealed he considered leaving his NFL career behind due to the numerous concussions he suffered last season ... but ultimately, he couldn't bring himself to retire.

The Dolphins QB -- who missed multiple games last season while battling head injuries -- told reporters Wednesday that the concussion that ended his season in December actually had him thinking about his future.

"I think I considered it for a time," Tua said. "Having sat down with my family and having sat down with my wife and having those conversations. But it would be hard for me to walk away from this game, with how old am I, with my son."

"I always dreamed of growing, playing as long as I could to where my son knew exactly what he was watching his dad do. It's my health. It's my body. I feel like this is what's best for me and my family. I love the game of football."

Full replay of the Tua (possible) concussion play. He got hit by Matt Milano and hit the turf with his head. pic.twitter.com/29dqNyJ45L — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) September 25, 2022 @RNBWCV

Tagovailoa, 25, suffered what appeared to be his first head injury of the season against the Bills in September -- and then he suffered a devastating concussion just days later against the Bengals.

The scene in Cincinnati was scary ... he lost consciousness after hitting his head on the ground while getting tackled -- and had to be stretchered off the field. He was out of action the following two weeks before returning for the Dolphins' game against the Steelers in Week 7.

Tagovailoa then suffered another concussion against the Packers on Christmas, forcing him to miss the team's final two games. Some head injury experts like Dr. Bennet Omalu strongly urged him to retire.

But Tua was emphatic Wednesday it's just not going to happen now ... saying he's actually taking jiu-jitsu classes to ensure he learns how to fall safely.