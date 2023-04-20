Jim Jones Says He Has Infinite Weed Arrests As NYC Enjoys First Legal 4/20

Play video content TMZ.com

Jim Jones is stoked for New York City's first legal 4/20 holiday ... especially since the Dipset rapper stopped caring about the marijuana laws eons ago!!!

Capo linked with TMZ Hip Hop Thursday, which marks a big day for smokers in the Big Apple.

The state's first-ever cannabis dispensary opened today, but Jim recalls what daily life was like before the hoopla and admits he's gotten arrested for marijuana so many times, he lost count!!!

Jim tells us he and his crew used to sneak around to smoke anywhere they could — but still managed to get shaken down by cops, even when hiding in stairwells.

After a while, Jim says he stop giving a f-- until the city changed the laws. A stall tactic that clearly worked out for him and his fellow tokers.

The Dipset rapper and his High Tolerance connects have a big 4/20 event co-hosted by Gillie Da Kid planned later today.