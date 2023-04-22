Charles Barkley & Gayle King to Co-Host New CNN Primetime Show

Charles Barkley and Gayle King are teaming up to take CNN by storm -- they're gonna be hosting a new show together later this year ... which may be forcing HRH into a double take.

The announcement was made Saturday during TNT's pregame coverage ... where Gayle came on set with Chuck and the guys to talk about their new venture together -- namely, a weekly primetime slot on CNN that sees them both talking politics and timely topics.

Coming this fall, King Charles with Gayle King and Charles Barkley will air weekly on CNN in primetime running into 2024. Hear Gayle and Charles talk about their new show on @NBAonTNT. pic.twitter.com/ZMqYXdtYBw — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 22, 2023 @CNNPR

The program's gonna be titled "King Charles" ... and while, on its face, it might sound Chuck-centric -- you'll remember, King is Gayle's last name ... so she's in there as well.

Now, as for what sort of stuff they might get into -- well, they teased a little bit on TNT ... including the hot-button issue of guns. Charles and Gayle brought up a string of shootings that have happened over the past few months ... including school shootings and even ones that have randomly occurred to innocent bystanders -- like Ralph Yarl and Kinsley White.

"I want it to be nonpolitical... but we don't want to say we're a Liberal, Conservative, Republican, Democrat- that's one of the things that's already ruined television in general. " - Charles Barkley on his newly announced CNN show with Gayle King pic.twitter.com/dxpAL7UPuh — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 22, 2023 @awfulannouncing

Now, while they'll certainly cover stories that touch on politics ... Charles insists the show itself won't be political by nature -- meaning, it won't pander to Republicans or Dems. The way they're pitching it is ... Gayle and Charles giving their "straight shooter" opinions live.

Gayle also says it doesn't always have to be so heavy ... adding they might get into food, pop culture and whatever else they wanna touch on that's in the news cycle that week.

We have a special guest in Studio J!



Gayle King joined the Fellas to announce a new show with Charles Barkley, King Charles - coming to CNN primetime this fall 🎥 pic.twitter.com/aiqjRXTOb1 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 22, 2023 @NBAonTNT

"King Charles" will air Wednesdays starting this all, and both will retain their gigs at CBS and Turner, respectively ... the latter of which is an already subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery.