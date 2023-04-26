Floyd Mayweather Rocks $1 Mil, Diamond-Encrusted Hat To Davis Vs. Garcia Fight

Floyd Mayweather didn't just have diamonds all around his neck for the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight over the weekend -- he apparently had 'em on his head too ... the boxing legend's jeweler tells TMZ Sports the lid Floyd rocked to the match was so encrusted in gems, it was worth over $1 MILLION!!!

Shuki Diamonds told us out in L.A. this week he spent over a month making the blinged-out cap for Mayweather ... and it took him even longer than that to find the perfect "invisible diamonds" for it.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Shuki says the process to get the jewels on the "The Money Team" hat was arduous ... explaining it took painstaking work to get the cap looking just right.

According to Shuki, he had to make a mold, sandblast it all, and then shine it so it'd be perfect for Floyd's head.

"It's a big process," Shuki said.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The celeb jeweler gave it to Mayweather a few weeks ago while the two were in Dubai ... and since the two are so tight, he let it go free of charge.

And, when Floyd finally broke it out in public for Tank's massive win over Garcia in the boxing match of the year -- Shuki said he appreciated it very much.

Now, Shuki estimates it could sell for over $5 million if it ever hit an auction block.