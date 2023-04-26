'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah's Husband Won't Be in New Season While She's in Prison

Jen Shah's husband will NOT be making any appearances in the upcoming season of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" -- while she's doing time -- even though producers tried to get him on camera.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... producers approached Jen's husband, Sharrieff Shah, last month in hopes of getting him to appear in the new season, but after talking to his wife -- who's in federal prison -- he ultimately declined the offer.

We're told the Bravo show production team wanted to have Sharrieff meet up with the other husbands of "RHOSLC" to talk about Jen's prison bid and how he's dealing with it.

Our sources say one of the reasons Sharrieff and Jen ultimately decided to pass on him making cameos is because they're not happy with how the network treated her after she was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison.

In case you didn't know ... Jen blasted Bravo in January -- after the sentencing in her wire fraud case -- refusing a one-on-one with Andy Cohen and Bravo because "of their unwillingness to remove contractual provisions that allow the network to legally make misrepresentations of me and my story."