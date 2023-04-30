Josh Peck Says Jennette McCurdy 'Owes Us' After Scrapping Podcast Episode

Play video content Good Guys Podcast

Jennette McCurdy owes Josh Peck and his podcast partner for scrapping their debut episode at her request -- so says Josh Peck ... who's now catching flak over this.

The ex-Nickelodeon child star is trending this weekend over an episode of his pod, 'Good Guys,' that aired earlier this month ... which the internet is just learning about right now. The reason he's getting dragged -- JP, according to some, comes across as a bit of a jerk.

Josh Peck suggests that Jennette McCurdy blocked his number after asking him to scrap an unreleased episode of his podcast where they discussed her memoir, ‘I'm Glad My Mom Died.’



Peck reached out several times to get her back on the podcast but got no response:



Here's the context ... Josh and his right hand man, Ben Soffer, are talking to Tana Mongeau -- who brings up Jennette's memoir from last year, in which she addresses some childhood trauma she went through at the hands of her family and Nickelodeon execs back in the day.

Tana praises Jennette for speaking her truth -- something Josh/Ben say they also tried to do by having her on as their first guest in August ... in an episode that was never released.

Josh and Ben are giving themselves pats on the back for being "good guys" and nixing the episode after Jennette apparently asked them to (unclear why). However, after some time passed, Josh says he reached out to her again in hopes of getting her back on for a re-do.

He says it seemed like she'd inexplicably blocked him -- after which, he says ... a little quid pro quo is in order at this point since they did her a solid. Twitter doesn't agree, though.

You can go through the "Josh Peck" trend for yourself to see how people are tearing into the guy -- but bottom line ... they feel like he sounds entitled and completely insensitive here.