College Baseball Player Struck By Gunfire During Game, Hospitalized

Terrifying moment during a collegiate baseball game Saturday ... a player was struck by a bullet while he was standing in the bullpen -- and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital.

It all went down during Texas A&M University-Texarkana's game against the University of Houston-Victoria at George Dobson Field in Texarkana, Texas ... after authorities say an argument in the streets near the diamond erupted into gunfire.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, two men shot at each other in front of a home as the game was happening nearby ... and an errant round "traveled about 400 yards and struck the innocent victim at the ball field."

Cops say after collapsing, the TAMUT baseball player -- whose identity has not yet been publicly revealed -- was hospitalized. Thankfully, both the school and police said in statements the 18-year-old is now in stable condition.

Authorities say they believe 17-year-old Kamauri Butler and 20-year-old Demarco Banks were the shooters during the incident. Banks, cops said on Monday morning, turned himself in on Sunday night on a felony deadly conduct warrant. Police said they're still on the hunt for Butler, who's wanted for felony aggravated assault.

As for the game -- which was stopped in the fifth inning as trainers tended to the injured baseball player -- TAMUT said it's been officially declared a no-contest.