English Rugby Player Killed In Horrifying Mass Stabbing Attack Outside Nightclub

English rugby player Michael Allen was tragically killed in a horrifying mass stabbing incident outside of a popular nightclub on Sunday morning, police announced.

He was just 35 years old.

According to Devon & Cornwall Police, the attack happened at 3:15 AM -- just minutes after attendees had poured out of Eclipse Nightclub in Cornwall.

Police said when officers arrived on the scene, they found eight people, including Allen, suffering from stab wounds. Cops said Allen was pronounced dead at the scene. The seven other victims, which included both women and men, were rushed to a nearby hospital. Five have since been released.

No motive for the stabbings has been publicly revealed yet ... but cops said they arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the attack.

Tributes for Allen, meanwhile, have poured in from all over ... including from his Bodmin Rugby Club -- which called him "a big part of our squad."

"His humor and kindness has left a mark on us all and we will miss him dearly," the team said in a statement, adding Monday that a memorial for the slain player has been set up outside of their club. "Our thoughts are with Mike's family at this devastating time."

Allen's family said in a statement of its own, "Mike was simply a much-loved son, brother, grandson, and uncle who loved his dogs. His family would like to respectfully request privacy at this time."