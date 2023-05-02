Teyana Taylor Brings Chick-Fil-A to Met Gala, Usher and Pusha T Disapprove

Play video content Instagram / @kingpush, @teyanataylor

Teyana Taylor didn't even give herself a chance to hate the food at this year's Met Gala ... she brought her own meal to the deal, a full Chick-fil-A combo that turned heads at her table!!!

A brazen Teyana plopped the fried food on her supplied dinner plate and the evening's menu which included salmon, asparagus and baby vegetables in lemon crème fraiche ... yummy!!! 😝

The R&B singer was put on blast by her ex-Good Music labelmate Pusha T for her spread of chicken tenders and waffle fries paired with Polynesian Sauce. He jokingly (we think) quipped she was embarrassing the tribe.

Usher later popped up on the table and playfully concealed Teyana's unauthorized eats ... but she continued to munch on unbothered.

As Teyana sees it, the boys were jealous because they were left with a measly-looking pea porridge while the boneless and breaded goodness was all for her!!!

