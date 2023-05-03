Snoop Dogg Properly Predicts Jordan Poole's Game-Tying Brick

Just call him Snoopstradamus!!!

Hours after Snoop Dogg predicted Jordan Poole would choke in a key moment in Game 1 of the Warriors vs. Lakers playoff series Tuesday night ... the Golden State star did just that!!

The "Gin & Juice" rapper initially offered up the Miss Cleo-like prognastication during an appearance on "First Take" ... when he correctly guessed the Lakers' defense would force Poole into a situation he wouldn't be able to capitalize on.

Snoop dog saying this on first take today is hilarious considering how the game ended with Jordan Poole bricking a 3 pic.twitter.com/WBlTGzYMDD — John (@iam_johnw) May 3, 2023 @iam_johnw

"We're going to be probably doubling Steph," the Lakers superfan said on the show, "and somebody else is going to be open. Jordan Poole, keep shooting. I like the way you've been missing brother."

Turns out, in the fourth quarter down 115-112 ... LA doubled Curry -- which led to Poole trying to make a game-tying 3-pointer from deep behind the 3-point line. But, he missed it ... giving the Lakers the big win.

Poole, though, did have a solid game otherwise ... scoring 21 points (7-15 FGs) -- but his end-of-game brick drew a lot of ire from fans, including Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal.

"I don't like that shot right there," Barkley said on NBA on TNT ... while Shaq added that it wasn't a "good shot" by the guard.

"I don't like that shot at all."



Chuck, Shaq and Kenny react to Jordan Poole's missed 3-pointer near end of Lakers-Warriors Game 1 pic.twitter.com/JMwq0FvmWA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 3, 2023 @NBAonTNT

One person who didn't mind the shot was Dubs head coach Steve Kerr, who said in the postgame press conference he was happy with the possession.

Play video content