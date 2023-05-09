'Real Housewives' Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Divorce War Over Child Custody, Finances

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce has telltale signs it's already super nasty ... with a war brewing over the estranged couple's children and broken finances.

We've now obtained Kroy's petition for divorce, and he wants sole legal and physical custody of the pair's 4 minor children. That in itself is an aggressive move, essentially cutting his estranged wife out of the child-rearing process.

Kim's legal docs also reveal things are not kumbaya. She's asking for sole physical custody with visitation for Kroy. When couples get along, they typically ask for joint legal and physical custody, but neither seems to want that.

There's also the couple's home -- which went into foreclosure earlier this year. Kroy's asking for possession of the home ... and that Kim be forced to vacate the property. Again, super aggressive.

TMZ broke the story, Kim and Kroy owe more than $1 million in taxes, dating back to 2013.

Kroy puts Kim on notice in his divorce petition, saying she must maintain all financial documents ... including all income records, tax records, expense records and more. This suggests a deep conflict over who was responsible for their financial woes.

Interestingly enough, both Kim and Kroy filed separate petitions for divorce, Kroy's was stamped on Monday ... and we're told Kim filed hers over the weekend. In other words, it was a race to the courthouse so each could say they filed first to end the marriage.