Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Anthony Davis Head Injury Comments

... 'Wrong For Me To Do'

Stephen A. Smith is regretting some controversial comments he made about Anthony Davis' head injury on Thursday ... apologizing and saying he was wrong.

Smith was talking to Jay Williams on ESPN's "First Take" about Davis possibly suffering a concussion during the Lakers' playoff loss to the Warriors ... when he questioned the legitimacy of the injury.

Stephen A. Smith rips Anthony Davis apart for potentially having a concussion pic.twitter.com/uQWQz4ieb2 — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) May 11, 2023 @AhnFireDigital

"I ain't seen nothing yesterday that made me say, 'concussion, concussion,'" SAS said. "Now I don't know if it's true or not. Did a wheelchair get him to the locker room? I'm not sure. Really? A wheelchair? That's where we are."

Anthony Davis took an elbow to the face by Kevon Looney and headed to the Lakers bench 😮pic.twitter.com/DCSyQQmflb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 11, 2023 @ClutchPointsApp

Davis was initially hurt after his head made contact with Warriors center Kevon Looney's arm. He seemed woozy after the blow -- and did not return to the game. Reportedly, he had to leave the courtside area in a wheelchair.

Due to the potential magnitude of Davis' wound, Smith's words were blasted by some on social media -- causing the ESPN commentator to issue a mea culpa Thursday afternoon.

"Blow back is Blow back," Smith tweeted. "Comes with the territory, peeps. I was in no way minimizing the seriousness of a concussion. I was questioning whether Anthony Davis really had one, considering the play I saw & other hits I’ve seen him absorb."

"But, bottom line, it was wrong for me to do. Period! My bad."