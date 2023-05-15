Cops Rush to Lady Gaga’s Malibu Home to Confront Man Dropping Off Flowers

Giving Lady Gaga her flowers can sometimes be a dangerous proposition ... just ask the guy who tried dropping off some blossoms at her Malibu home.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... cops rushed to Lady Gaga's place Thursday night after her security called police to report a man on the property.

We're told the singer's security detained the man ... and when police arrived, he told cops he was just dropping off flowers.

The guy, we're told, only made it to the base of Lady Gaga's driveway before he was stopped ... and cops told him it wasn't a good idea to try and give Gaga anything.

It's kind of alarming ... we're told Lady Gaga's security told police they have seen the same man on her property before, claiming he often drops off little gifts for her. We're told he was not arrested over the flower incident.