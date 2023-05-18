Francis Ngannou Still Wants Jon Jones Fight In UFC-PFL Cross Promotion

Play video content TMZSports.com

Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones may be on life support, but it's not dead ... and if the UFC is ever down to cross-promote an event with the PFL, "The Predator" says he only needs a couple of months for a scrap with the man most believe is the greatest ever!

"I'd be ready in two or three months from that moment I agree with that," 36-year-old Ngannou told TMZ Sports late Monday.

Francis reiterated ... he wants Jon, and always has.

"I'd be on board. Listen, first of all, I always claim for this Jon Jones fight, I always wanted Jon Jones fight and then it seem like they didn't want to make this Jon Jones fight happen."

Of course, despite months of negotiations, a deal never came together between Francis, Jon, and the UFC.

Ngannou believes UFC was using the Jones fight as bait to get him to sign with the promotion.

"Until they wanna use Jon Jones as leverage to play me and that wasn't something that was going to happen. The Jon Jones fight wasn't just coming as a fight," Francis said, adding ... "He came with strings attached. That's what I would say. Jon Jones fight was coming with strings attached which was the thing that I couldn't take it just like that."

Despite the fact Ngannou is now with PFL and it's likely hell would freeze over before the companies worked together, that hasn't stopped the two MMA stars from continuing to talk about each other.

In fact, Bones tweeted on Tuesday ... "Calling yourself the baddest man on the planet from across the street, who does that? Lol"

Francis then responded ... "Then cross the street"