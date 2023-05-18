Ja Morant Sneakers Removed From Nike App, Website After 2nd Gun Incident

If you're trying to cop a pair of Ja Morant's signature sneakers, you'll have to look somewhere other than Nike's website, 'cause the NBA superstar's kicks are nowhere to be found in the online store days after his 2nd gun incident.

The Ja 1 athletic shoes were released on April 19, and have been very popular. However, when we looked on Nike's site Thursday morning, the Morant sneakers were not available. In fact, outside of a few t-shirts, there isn't anything Morant-related.

But, Nike hasn't totally erased Morant's sneakers. There's a new mismatched 'Hunger' colorway that's scheduled to be released on May 25 ... and it still appears in the "Upcoming" section of Nike's SNKRS app.

Other retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods, and secondary resellers like StockX and Flight Club still have Ja 1s for sale.

Morant signed a multi-year deal with Nike in May 2019, but could be in jeopardy of losing his endorsement with the world's largest athletic apparel company ... after the 23-year-old was seen holding a gun on IG live, sitting shotgun in a car, listening to music.

This comes just two months after the 2x All-Star flashed a pistol inside a Denver strip club ... again while on Instagram Live.

Ja was suspended for eight games after the March incident.

This time, the penalty will be much more severe. Morant's already been suspended from all team activities, though it's the offseason for the Grizzlies.

The back-to-back gun incidents have fans confused and even pissed off, including Michael Wilbon, who said he won't let his son wear Ja's shoes.

If retailers continue to pull the Ja 1s, even people who want to wear Morant's kicks may soon have trouble tracking down a pair.