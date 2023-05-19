Fetty Wap Asks Judge For Minimum 5-Year Prison Sentence In Drug Trafficking Case

Fetty Wap is begging the judge in his federal drug trafficking case to only sentence him to the mandatory minimum ... but the feds want him to be locked up a lot longer.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Fetty is seeking a 5-year sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine stemming from his October 2021 arrest.

The rapper's legal team told the judge Fetty "accepts full responsibility for his crimes, but his conduct here does not and should not define him" ... and they attached a bunch of positive letters from family and friends, who say Fetty was just trying to provide for them financially ... by selling drugs.

Uncle Sam sees it differently, though ... in the docs, the feds want Fetty to spend between 87 and 108 months behind bars, claiming he participated in a massive drug trafficking organization that flooded Long Island with cocaine.

The office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace also says leniency isn't really warranted here, saying Fetty "has used, and continues to use, his fame, sizeable platform and influence to glamorize the drug trade."

TMZ broke the story ... Fetty Wap was on his way to Rolling Loud New York back in 2021 when the feds apprehended him and several others, accusing them of using USPS trucks to smuggle drugs. The feds say their investigation uncovered 16 kilograms of cocaine.

Fetty pled guilty in August and he's going to learn his fate soon ... because May 24 is his sentencing. It will be interesting to see what the judge decides.