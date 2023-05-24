Fetty Wap Sentenced to Six Years in Prison In Drug Trafficking Case

Fetty Wap is going away for 6 years -- the judge just sentenced him in his federal drug trafficking case.

The rapper learned his fate Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine, for which he was arrested in October 2021.

The judge also sentenced Fetty to 5 years of post-release supervision ... according to a rep for the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Fetty ended up getting one year more than he was hoping to get. As we first reported, he'd petitioned the court for a 5-year sentence, which is the mandatory minimum.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace asked the judge to give him somewhere between 7 and 9 years, claiming Fetty participated in a huge drug trafficking organization that flooded Long Island with cocaine.

Ultimately, the judge landed right in the middle.

TMZ broke the story ... Fetty was arrested on his way to Rolling Loud New York in 2021, with the feds accusing him and several others of using USPS trucks to smuggle cocaine. The feds say their investigation turned up 16 kilos of coke.