'Snowfall' Actor Damson Idris Asked Devil for Acting Help, 'Had Nightmares'

"Snowfall" star Damson Idris is admitting he tapped into the forces of darkness to help his actor's block ... and says he damn near needed an exorcism after the terrifying experience!!!

During The Hollywood Reporter's 2023 TV Drama roundtable, Damson made the shocking confession to Pedro Pascal, Jeff Bridges, Kieran Culkin, and others ... harkening back to the final season of "Snowfall" when he had difficulty bringing out the evil for his character, Franklin Saint.

Damson Idris Called Upon The Devil To Finish Last Season of “Snowfall,” Says He Had Nightmares For A Month After Filming Was Done



Damson says after failing at the scenes, he then went into the corner to drum up his dark magic, and repeatedly called to Satan, "Come on, Devil -- come to me!!!"

Fans marveled at Damson's character's transition and subsequent downfall at the end of the series, but the British actor says the conjuring left him with nightmares for a month and he even had to call his mother to "bring him back to life."

Damson claims the spirits were real and not to be trifled with ... a point Lil Uzi Vert also made a few months ago when we asked him about the Satanist accusations that were being levied against him.

