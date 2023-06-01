Pete Davidson Seen Getting New Dog With Chase Sui Wonders

Play video content Instagram / @citipupsnyc

Pete Davidson has a new best friend, a super cute pup ... and he was all smiles as he picked up his new buddy with girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders.

They picked up the pooch in New York City, going to Citipups in Manhattan to get their furry friend ... the pet store just posted footage of Pete and Chase at the counter.

Folks who work at Citipups tell TMZ ... Pete and Chase came through May 21 and left with a cavapoo puppy. We're told the pup, a boy, was only 2.5 months old ... and he didn't have a name, so Pete and Chase have a big decision to make.

The puppy's not a rescue or anything ... we're told it was from a breeder.

Leading up to Pete's in-store visit, we're told Pete was in contact with Citipups and told them he fell in love with the cavapoo after seeing a photo of the pup.

Pete brought Chase along with him ... and we're told they loved the dog and bought it on the spot. Naturally, we're told Pete and Chase are super excited with their new pup ... though it's unclear if it's Pete's dog or if they got it together.

