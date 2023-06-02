Juvenile Calls Out Essence Fest For Being Left Off 50-Year Hip Hop Lineup

Juvenile isn't taking news of being omitted from this year's Essence Fest lineup well ... and would rather New Orleans residents spend their money at the Donna Fest, where he and Mannie Fresh will be performing!!!

On Friday, Juve ripped the popular summer shindig a new one on Twitter for its tremendous artist lineup being devoid of any of Cash Money's flagship artists, i.e. the Hot Boys.

This year's EF is boasting a 50 Years of Hip Hop celebration with legendary acts such as Missy Elliott, Ice Cube, Big Daddy Kane, T.I. and Remy Ma -- but none of that matters to Juve, who encouraged fans to go with the less expensive Donna Fest, with tickets starting at just $25.

At the time we're posting ... 3-day EF passes are sold out, and the 1-day tix start around $90.

If you are honoring the hip hop genre in the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans you can’t not have me & all of Cash Money!! Lil Wayne, Mannie Fresh, Bird, BG, Turk, UNLV even DJ Jimi where they @ #BlingBling #400Degreez #NewOrleans #LilWeezyana #Magnolia #wtf #downbad pic.twitter.com/yRD4OAiK7o — JUVENILE (@juviethegreat) June 2, 2023 @juviethegreat

Rebirth Brass Band and the "400 Degreez" rapper's son, Young Juve, will also be performing. Both events go down during the first weekend of July so the city will be lively, to say the least.