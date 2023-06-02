Major League Eater Scarfs Down 59.5 Donuts In 8 Minutes For National Donut Day
6/2/2023 12:04 PM PT
Major League Eating star James Webb will never forget this year's iteration of National Donut Day ... 'cause he just scarfed down 59.5 of the sweet treats in eight minutes -- setting a new world record!!!
Webb performed the
gross unreal feat out at the National Donut Day World Donut Eating Championship on the USS Midway in San Diego minutes ago ... besting the previous world record of 55.
Webb was a machine throughout the competition ... check out some of the video from the event, he splashed donuts into a cup of water and then forked them into his mouth over and over again with ease.
Webb ultimately won the contest by five ... and afterward, he scored a championship belt to commemorate the occasion.
The event ended up doing a lot of good for those in need too ... it was all sponsored by The Salvation Army, which helped raise funds throughout the day.
By the way, the victory was Webb's first-ever major championship ... an accomplishment that we're sure will help ease the pain of his inevitable tummy ache.