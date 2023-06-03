Ty Dolla $ign Wants Dance Music to Eclipse 'Negative' Rap This Summer

Play video content TMZ.com

Ty Dolla $ign wants to put the "Motion" back in everyone's ocean this summer, because he thinks things in the music game have gotten too bleak.

We caught up with Ty$ outside Dash Radio in Hollywood ... fresh off the release of his new vibey dance track, "Motion." It's an upbeat mood-changer, and he tells us that was 100% intentional on his part.

He's following up that single with a full dance EP, and firmly believes it's necessary. Ty$ says the current frequency of the soundscape needs an overhaul from all its negative energy!!!

Hip hop music has been under fire, more than usual, in the past few years ... as dozens of rappers have had their murders play out on social media, and a few others had their lyrics used as evidence in criminal cases.