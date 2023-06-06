'Dubai Bling' Stars Kris Fade, Wife Brianna Expecting Baby After Health Issues

"Dubai Bling" stars Kris Fade and his wife Brianna's dream has come true -- she's pregnant with their first child ... something they feared wouldn't happen due to some serious health concerns.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... Brianna is pregnant, and she's close to the end of her first trimester.

Play video content 11/8/22

The news is particularly special because Brianna recently opened up about being diagnosed with Graves' Disease, which caused her to have Hyperthyroidism. She also developed fibroids ... causing the couple to put off trying for a baby for a while.

However, Brianna recently explained on TikTok her thyroid levels and her vitamin deficiencies are leveled, and she's off all medication.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Just last month Kris, who hosts the no.1 radio show in Dubai, reflected on his 2019 engagement to Brianna ... saying they were hoping to start a family. It's unclear if he already knew she was pregnant at that time, and just didn't want to jinx it.

Kris has 2 daughters from a previous relationship -- and he and Brianna already know they're having a boy this time around.

Their lavish 2022 wedding was featured in the first season of "Dubai Bling." Fans will get the inside scoop on their pregnancy in the new season, which began filming earlier this year.