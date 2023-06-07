Chris Paul Says Daughter Bullied In School Over His Championship-Less Career

Play video content The Pivot Podcast

Chris Paul says his championship-less career is really starting to affect his family ... revealing his daughter is now actually getting bullied in school over it.

The Phoenix Suns star went into detail about the sad situation on "The Pivot" podcast this week ... explaining his 10-year-old has been receiving hate from classmates following yet another season without a title for the 38-year-old.

"She had a little boy, whatever, at school that said some reckless stuff to her," Paul said. "He was like, 'Your daddy ain't never gon' win no championship.'"

Paul said his little girl kept it cool while at the school -- but she later gave him a phone call about it.

"She was upset," he said. "I had to have that conversation with her and talk to her and tell her, like, 'Baby, some people talk and some people do.'"

Paul got emotional as he spoke about the matter ... but he vowed to work as hard as possible to change it all at some point.

"It's tough man, but can't nobody ever be harder on me than I am on myself," he said ... before adding, "As mad as I am and whatnot, I cannot let that define me. Right? I got to get back to work."

Despite no rings, CP3 has had a helluva career nonetheless. The 2005 first-round pick has made 12 All-Star games, nine All-Defensive teams ... and he was even named to the Association's 75th Anniversary Team.