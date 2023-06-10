NBA Finals Game 4 Draws Huge Celebs in Miami

The Miami Heat are on the ropes in the NBA Finals, but their celeb turnout is still top-seeded in the league ... right up there with legendary LA Lakers Showtime.

Conor McGregor reminded of himself by knocking out the Miami Heat mascot.



McGregor actually got some playing time -- not in the game, which the Denver Nuggets won -- but he was part of the center court entertainment. The UFC legend squared off with the Heat mascot Burnie ... and earned a one-punch W.