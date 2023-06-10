Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
NBA Finals Game 4 Draws Huge Celebs in Miami

NBA Finals Miami Celeb Roster Rivals Lakers ... Heat & Mascot Go Down!!!

6/10/2023 8:55 AM PT
Celebs Courtside at Game 4
Getty

The Miami Heat are on the ropes in the NBA Finals, but their celeb turnout is still top-seeded in the league ... right up there with legendary LA Lakers Showtime.

Lil Wayne, Conor McGregor, G-Eazy, Chris Tucker and J. Balvin filed into the primo seats at Miami's Kaseya Center.

McGregor actually got some playing time -- not in the game, which the Denver Nuggets won -- but he was part of the center court entertainment. The UFC legend squared off with the Heat mascot Burnie ... and earned a one-punch W.

Some other famous fans in the crowd included Odell Beckham Jr., Flo Rida, Forest Whitaker, Neymar, Ozuna and Paul Pogba.

The Nuggets are up 3-1, and can clinch the NBA Championship Monday night in Game 5. Denver has its work cut out ... when it comes to topping Miami's famous fan lineup.

