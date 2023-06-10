NBA Finals Game 4 Draws Huge Celebs in Miami
NBA Finals Miami Celeb Roster Rivals Lakers ... Heat & Mascot Go Down!!!
6/10/2023 8:55 AM PT
The Miami Heat are on the ropes in the NBA Finals, but their celeb turnout is still top-seeded in the league ... right up there with legendary LA Lakers Showtime.
Lil Wayne, Conor McGregor, G-Eazy, Chris Tucker and J. Balvin filed into the primo seats at Miami's Kaseya Center.
Conor McGregor reminded of himself by knocking out the Miami Heat mascot.— JollyJoker.sports (@JollyJokersport) June 10, 2023 @JollyJokersport
For more sports entertainment, click here 👉 https://t.co/Xvxutj4HaF pic.twitter.com/ikD04wntGf
McGregor actually got some playing time -- not in the game, which the Denver Nuggets won -- but he was part of the center court entertainment. The UFC legend squared off with the Heat mascot Burnie ... and earned a one-punch W.
Some other famous fans in the crowd included Odell Beckham Jr., Flo Rida, Forest Whitaker, Neymar, Ozuna and Paul Pogba.
The Nuggets are up 3-1, and can clinch the NBA Championship Monday night in Game 5. Denver has its work cut out ... when it comes to topping Miami's famous fan lineup.