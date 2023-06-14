Boosie Badazz Cursed Out By Father of YNW Melly’s Alleged Victim

Play video content Twitter / @FlakkoPoetik

Boosie Badazz is getting some heat for showing up to support YNW Melly in his double homicide trial from one of the alleged victim's fathers ... accusing Boosie of being a cheerleader for murder.

Christopher Thomas Sr., the father of YNW Juvy, one of the two men Melly is accused of killing, lashed out at Boosie for supporting Melly, someone he doesn't even know!!!

Chris says Boosie should focus his attention on his ex-friend Marlo Mike, who was sentenced to life in Baton Rouge

#YNWMellyTrial: Did you know YNW Juvy & YNW Bortlen share a sister who’s the daughter of YNW Juvy’s father & YNW Bortlen’s mother? Watch the full interview w/ Juvy’s father Chris Thomas Sr. on the latest episode of @LawCrimeNetwork Sidebar w/ @Angenette5.#ynwmelly #lawandcrime https://t.co/3jNyW1xBAE — Bryson “Boom” Paul (@brysonboompaul) June 14, 2023 @brysonboompaul

The trial's getting deeper already. Christopher Sr. has a daughter who's the sister of both YNW Juvy and Melly's alleged co-conspirator ... YNW Bortlen.

