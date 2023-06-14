Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Boosie Badazz Cursed Out By Father of YNW Melly’s Alleged Victim

Boosie Badazz Chewed Out By Father Of YNW Juvy Over YNW Melly Support

6/14/2023 7:48 AM PT
CALLING OUT BOOSIE
Twitter / @FlakkoPoetik

Boosie Badazz is getting some heat for showing up to support YNW Melly in his double homicide trial from one of the alleged victim's fathers ... accusing Boosie of being a cheerleader for murder.

Christopher Thomas Sr., the father of YNW Juvy, one of the two men Melly is accused of killing, lashed out at Boosie for supporting Melly, someone he doesn't even know!!!

Chris says Boosie should focus his attention on his ex-friend Marlo Mike, who was sentenced to life in Baton Rouge

The trial's getting deeper already. Christopher Sr. has a daughter who's the sister of both YNW Juvy and Melly's alleged co-conspirator ... YNW Bortlen.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Boosie left the latest hearing feeling inspired ...  and says he plans on studying law in the future. He's also claiming that he'll be attending all the rap murder trials for educational purposes ... but the families just want him to mind his business on the sidelines!!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later