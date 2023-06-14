CeCe Peniston Chalks Anita Baker & Babyface Feud Up To Nature Of Show Business

Play video content TMZ.com

Anita Baker's decision to erase Babyface from her tour doesn't surprise R&B singer CeCe Peniston all that much ... she calls it showbiz!!!

We caught the "Finally" singer out in NYC following the R&Beef heard 'round the world ... she attested she's seen her fair share of egos sinking ships before they leave the dock.

As we reported, AB claimed her boundaries were being violated by Babyface's fans, who were mad he didn't have more stage time. However, CeCe doesn't Babyface is guilty of any wrongdoing.

She also seemed to give AB a pass for being angry, which basically gets us to where they are now ... the stars going their separate ways.

Play video content Instagram / @therealtank

One person who's not giving out passes is Tank, who gave AB a piece of his mind for his one million Instagram followers to see.

Babyface also didn't admit to any wrongdoing on his part ... but he's still out of an opener job!!!