John Boyega Says He's Calling Jamie Foxx Frequently Despite No Response
John Boyega Gonna Keep Dialing Jamie Foxx ... ☎ Until He Picks Up!!!
6/16/2023 7:54 AM PT
Jamie Foxx's "They Cloned Tyrone" costar John Boyega says he's desperately attempting to contact the ailing megastar -- and has been since Jamie fell ill 2 months ago -- all to no avail, but John's not a quitter!!!
John and several other cast members were feeling Jamie's absence at the 'TCT' premiere event Thursday in Miami.
Jamie Foxx’s “They Cloned Tyrone” co-star John Boyega, shares he hoped Foxx would be at the premiere and says he hasn’t gotten him to pick up but he’s gonna keep calling his phone (Via:@etnow) pic.twitter.com/FAaKjHH2QM— Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) June 16, 2023 @Glock_Topickz
John says he was hoping Jamie would be well enough to attend the Netflix film's premiere, but says he still expects a least one pick up of the phone one of these days.
'TCT' is the first of several Jaime-led films slated to drop this year, and the Academy Award-winner was actually in the middle of filming another in April when he suffered a medical emergency in Atlanta.
His family has been in his corner while he got treatment at a renowned Chicago physical rehab facility.
It's pretty clear John's also got his back -- let's hope Jamie's feeling that through all the missed calls!!! And, John ... go easy, he'll get back to you, post-recovery.