Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Russell Simmons Gets Blasted By Daughters, Kimora Lee On Father’s Day

Russell Simmons Father's Day From HELL Kimora Calls Him Out, Kids Throw Shade

6/19/2023 10:29 AM PT
Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee both
TMZ.com

Russell Simmons had a Father’s Day worth forgetting … as his estranged family is accusing the music mogul of being a gaslighting expert who’s rattled their last nerves.

Russell Simmons’ Daughter’s Diss

The day took a sour start when Russ' oldest daughter Ming effectively burned her dad and wished her MOTHER, Kimora Lee Simmons, a Happy Father’s Day.

Russell Simmons instagram story on fathers day

Russ was apparently feeling left out from the Father’s Day love … and shared a not-so-cryptic post on IG blaming his estranged wife Kimora for making him jump through hoops to be a father to his kids.

Ming, Aoki & Kimora

Unfortunately for the Def Jam Records co-founder, his kids didn't see it that way and continued to drag him.

HE'S DELUSIONAL
Instagram / @kimoraleesimmons

On Monday, Kimora went live and explained the issues with Russ run deep, she says she's had Russ blocked on social media for a long time, yet he still continues to post like they’re good friends.

Aoki Lee Simmons & Russell Simmons -- Read The Messages
Launch Gallery
Read The Messages Launch Gallery

His daughter, Aoki, also shared a ton of rancid text messages between her and Russ — and a muted video of him raging manically on FaceTime. She told her followers she also is at her last resort with mending the relationship.

BIZZARE RANT
Instagram / @aokileesimmons

The family seems to think he’s suffering from some sort of mental issue … and refuses to get checked out.

We reached out to a rep for Russ ... so far, no word back.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later