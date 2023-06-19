Russell Simmons Gets Blasted By Daughters, Kimora Lee On Father’s Day
6/19/2023 10:29 AM PT
Russell Simmons had a Father’s Day worth forgetting … as his estranged family is accusing the music mogul of being a gaslighting expert who’s rattled their last nerves.
The day took a sour start when Russ' oldest daughter Ming effectively burned her dad and wished her MOTHER, Kimora Lee Simmons, a Happy Father’s Day.
Russ was apparently feeling left out from the Father’s Day love … and shared a not-so-cryptic post on IG blaming his estranged wife Kimora for making him jump through hoops to be a father to his kids.
Unfortunately for the Def Jam Records co-founder, his kids didn't see it that way and continued to drag him.
On Monday, Kimora went live and explained the issues with Russ run deep, she says she's had Russ blocked on social media for a long time, yet he still continues to post like they’re good friends.
His daughter, Aoki, also shared a ton of rancid text messages between her and Russ — and a muted video of him raging manically on FaceTime. She told her followers she also is at her last resort with mending the relationship.
The family seems to think he’s suffering from some sort of mental issue … and refuses to get checked out.
We reached out to a rep for Russ ... so far, no word back.