Tigers Star Spencer Torkelson Snaps On Ump After Call, 'Oh My F***ing God!'

'The F*** Are You Looking At?!?'

Detroit Tigers star Spencer Torkelson absolutely lost it on an umpire after a strike call on Monday night ... going on an f-bomb-laced rant -- and the first baseman's whole temper tantrum was picked up on a hot mic!!!

The PG-13 scene played out in the bottom of the seventh inning of the Tigers' tilt with the Royals at Comerica Park ... when Torkelson was up to bat with two runners on.

Down by just a run, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft was looking to help his team take a late lead ... but, instead, the game's homeplate ump rang him up on a borderline pitch.

Torkelson clearly hated the call -- and he immediately laid into the guy.

"Oh my f***ing God!" the 23-year-old screamed. "The f*** are you looking at?!?"

Somehow, Torkelson was able to make it back to his dugout without being ejected from the game.

It all ended up well for Torkelson despite the blowup -- the Tigers' next batter, Kerry Carpenter, hit a three-run home run that ultimately gave Detroit the win.