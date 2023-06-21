Ioan Gruffudd Says Ex Alice Evans Made Fake Twitter Accounts To Call Him 'Child Abuser'

Actor Ioan Gruffudd has put his ex-wife Alice Evans on blast in new legal documents ... claiming she set up fake Twitter accounts to bash his new relationship, and allegedly threatened him with a "Johnny Depp and Amber Heard" ending.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Ioan says his time with Alice was nothing short of a nightmare -- starting with the claim that "a number of anonymous social media accounts" on the bird app would label Ioan and his girlfriend Bianca Wallace as "child abusers."

Ioan says Alice has "slipped up a number of times on these accounts," allegedly making it clear she's the one behind the harsh tweets.

BTW, their 13-year-old daughter Ella filed for a restraining order against Bianca earlier this month ... claiming she slammed a car door on her head and arm -- something Ioan's denying.

It doesn't stop at social media taunts, though ... Alice allegedly would scream at the actor -- even in front of Ella -- calling him an "abusive c***" and a "f***ing abuser." He says she even dumped milk on his and Bianca's bed -- writing "f***" over it with mustard.

Ioan even claims she threatened him by saying, "I'm going to tell my lawyer that you punched me last week. It's going to be like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. It's not going to end well for you!"

For those unaware, Ioan filed for divorce from Alice in 2021 after the couple tied the knot back in 2007 ... although Alice later claimed he had a 3-year affair with Bianca while they were together.